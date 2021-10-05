The 2021-22 freshman class of the University of Mississippi has grown by 19% since last year, though official numbers of enrollment won’t be released by the Institutions of Higher Learning until November, according to an email sent out by the Chancellor’s office.

This percentage signifies the greatest increase of incoming freshmen from one fall to the next in Ole Miss history.

“In the wake of nearly two years of change and uncertainty prompted by COVID-19, we’re very pleased with this growth and see it as validation of the university’s commitment to attracting, retaining and graduating talented and dedicated students from across Mississippi, the country and the world,” said Lisa Stone, strategic communications director for the university.

In keeping with a procedural change made in 2019 by the university’s governing body, the IHL, UM reports official fall enrollment figures in early November to provide a more complete and accurate picture of enrollment, according to the university’s public relations department.

“While the numbers will fluctuate a little until the official announcement in November, our freshman class numbers nearly 3,600 students,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

The university is also proud to announce that its transfer students grew by 8%. The Chancellor also praised the university’s achievements on the state and nationwide scale.

“Ole Miss is the best in the state, again! I’m so proud that we’ve been named among the top 10% of public universities nationally as one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” Boyce said. “Not only did we jump 10 spots from last year’s ranking to No. 67 among public universities, but this is also the 11th consecutive year Ole Miss has been featured in the top 100 public universities.”