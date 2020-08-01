Ole Miss golfer Jack Gnam won the 69th annual W.E Cole Cotton States Invitational on July 26, making this the second consecutive year for a Rebel to take home the win. Last year, the invitational awarded the trophy to Gnam’s teammate Charlie Miller.

“This week was really great and much needed. I’ve been working hard on my game and to see it pay off was awesome,” Gnam said. “To make it even better, my win made for two Rebels to win in as many years with Charlie winning last year.”

The Ridgeland native secured his victory at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club last weekend after he earned a spot in the final. His comeback in the 18th included a 25-foot birdie to tie the match and forced playoff holes against Little Rock, Ark. native, Mitchell Ford.

On the second playoff hole, Gnam put another clutch birdie, this time from 20 feet, securing his overall win in the tournament.

Before the coronavirus pandemic cut the 2019-20 season short, Gnam was one of four Rebels to play in all eight events. He is now on the 2020-2021 roster for his third season at Ole Miss.