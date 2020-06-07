File photo by Christian Johnson. Logos courtesy National Pan-Hellenic Council, College Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council.

Almost 15 months after the Associated Student Body Senate unanimously voted to relocate the Confederate monument at the University of Mississippi, Delta Psi chapter president Drew Leopard called for all fraternity and sorority leaders on campus to take a stance in support of relocation.

On June 4, Leopard posted a statement on social media calling for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees (IHL) to vote on the monument’s relocation in their upcoming meeting on June 18.

The statement called for all executive boards and all chapter presidents of the College Panhellenic (CPH), National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Interfraternity Council (IFC) to sign the statement and affirm their support for relocating the monument to the Confederate cemetery on campus.

“What happened to George Floyd and what’s happening right now with the protests shows that racism is still very prevalent in our country, and having a statue that stands for that in the middle of our campus is just not right,” Leopard said. “I am calling on my peers to be the leaders that they are in the Greek community.”

Joshua Mannery, president of the Associated Student Body (ASB), said he loved the statement and is proud of the Greek community for getting behind the movement to relocate the monument, even if it is “long overdue.”

“I appreciate how firm of a stance they are taking now because they have to make up for the fact that they weren’t there a year ago. I don’t hold it against them because they’re with us now,” Mannery said. “We have to acknowledge the efforts that ASB, BSU and other organizations have been making, but we can still provide the opportunity for other organizations to join the fight, too.”

In terms of why the sorority and fraternity councils waited to make a statement, IFC president Cole Barnhill, CPH president Shelby D’Amico and NPHC president Candace Bolden said they could not speak on the actions that their predecessors chose to take or not to take.

“All I can say is different leadership, different time,” Barnhill said. “We’re trying to acknowledge maybe some lacking on our part in previous years, and saying this is who we are today and this is who we are moving forward.”

Bolden said NPHC had been involved in the conversation about monument relocation before the ASB Senate vote last March, but she said uniting with CPH and IFC for this statement gives all three councils “a more unified front” as the Greek community on campus.

“Being a black woman has been a part of my identity since before birth, so stuff that I’m struggling with now that you see in the media is stuff that I’ve struggled with on campus,” she said. “I am very thankful, as a black woman in our community here at the University of Mississippi — and as a member of the BSU, and as a member of NPHC and as a member of ESTEEM — that we have support from our Greek brothers and sisters of different councils.”