April is also known as Earth Month, and the University of Mississippi is kicking this Earth Month off this year with a bang, partnering with Mississippi State University in a recycling competition. The competition will be a glass recycling drive hosted on April 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Danver’s Lot.

More events will be hosted throughout April for Earth Month, all displayed on the Office of Sustainability website calendar.

The Egg Bowl glass recycling drive will compete against Mississippi State to see which university can bring the most pre-rinsed and sorted glassware. The Office of Sustainability is hosting the event in partnership with Door 2 Door Recycling, a local mom-and-pop shop whose motto is “We are not 2 good 2 do good.” Established in 2013, they have become the substitute for many communities throughout Mississippi that do not offer a recycling program.

Frankie Amore is a sophomore performance major who takes stewardship of the Earth into his own hands.

“Since my apartment complex does not offer a recycling program, I bought a separate container, and once it’s full, I take it down to Oxford Recycling Drop off in order to do my part. Recently, the city has opened another recycling drop off center this past year making recycling more available for residents,” Amore said.

Amore is from West Virginia, and was educated about the importance of sustainable waste management early on in life.

“Growing up in West Virginia, recycling has always been a big part of my life due to the national parks and all the wildlife. Everyone was educated in school to recycle. Even to the present day, when I’m out with friends, I will stop to pick up trash, for example, a wrapper, and put it in the nearest trash can; I will definitely be attending the Egg Bowl contest and will be sure to bring all my glasses to win this competition,” Amore said.

Only rinsed and color-sorted glasses will be accepted; green, blue, brown, yellow, and clear are the only glasses allowed. No shattered glass and no ceramics, vases, or auto glass will be accepted, as these types of glasses can not be recycled through the process that Door 2 Door is using.

Madison Lorance, a sophomore majoring in political science, is signing up to volunteer at the recycling drive and is excited to do her part.

“I have always been really into the earth and keeping our planet green for the next generation to come, so I try and do my part when I can; my roommates and I have already filled two trash bags full of glass that are ready to be recycled,” Lorance said. “I’m excited and looking forward to this event, and we’re going to beat State!”