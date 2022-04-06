The University of Mississippi lifted all on campus mask mandates for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in March 2022. To many, it felt as if the days of COVID-19 were finally over, but not everyone on campus feels that the days of masks and social distancing have come to an end.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, COVID-19 numbers remain low in Oxford, with only 35 new cases reported on April 4. The spread has slowed, however, only 51.5% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Given that my priority is the health and well being, plus their academic success. I believe that continuing masking in classrooms removes a certain degree of anxiety,” said Ioannis Ziogas, a professor at the University of Mississippi.

COVID-19 numbers remain low, but those who are vulnerable still have reservations about ending masking.

“I am aware of a few cases of immunocompromisation amongst my students,” Ziogas said. “Many of them have approached me saying that they are very worried about their own health and the health of their family.”

According to Ziogas, these concerns have led him to continue wearing a mask in his classrooms and encourage his students to do the same. In part, Ziogas said that the students’ return from spring break is an additional concern.

“There’s this kind of concern among faculty and students that the cases are going to increase exponentially,” said Ziogas. “I’ve had students approach me in tears because of the anxiety of the lack of a mask mandate.”

In spite of the natural desire to return to normalcy, Ziogas stated that his students have been very understanding that there are others around them that have serious reasons to fear infection. He said that most of his students voluntarily wear their masks.

It is not just those that are immunocompromised that wish to continue masking. There are also those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask and social distancing on campus.

Anthony Alexander, a psychology major, continues to wear his mask in public spaces. He said that he planned to wear his mask for an indefinite amount of time, whether or not COVID-19 remains a threat.

“If you really think about it, if we had already been wearing masks would it have been as easy to come into contact with those diseases? I feel like it (masks) should’ve already been an option,” Alexander said. “It just makes me more comfortable to be honest.”

Many students feel similar to Alexander, and wish to wear their masks even though they have no imminent fear of catching COVID-19.

Lexiana Walker, a pharmaceutical sciences major, still wears a mask on campus. Walker said it was surprising that the university lifted the mask mandate, because there are still active cases.

Walker is more comfortable continuing to mask because “it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, and I feel like this (COVID-19) is not going away.”

Walker also said that she believes that masks will become a permanent fixture for some people, although she will stop wearing hers once she feels more comfortable.

Comfort is also a common theme amongst those that continue to mask in public areas. After two years of only seeing half of everybody’s face, some students feel strange parting with their masks.

Hannah Scardino, a sophomore Arabic major, said that the transition has been very unusual for her.

“The past two years, I’ve been wearing a mask almost constantly,” Scardino said. “You know, you grab your backpack, your shoes, your mask and you put it on, it just feels weird without it at this point.”

It is unknown what the future of COVID-19 will hold. There is still debate as to whether or not there is still an active pandemic. Although no masks are required on campus, the university still requires masks on all public transportation.