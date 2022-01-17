Nancy McKenzie Dupont, a beloved professor, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021.

The university community, along with faculty, staff, students and alumni of the School of Journalism and New Media, are mourning her loss and reflecting on the brilliance and kindness she brought to the university and the school of journalism.

Dupont graduated with a PhD from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1997. She joined the School of Journalism and New Media in 2006, spending 15 years as a professor at the university. Her retirement was announced in early 2021, and she officially retired from the university in August 2021.

Current and former students remember her as caring and inspiring — grateful for the opportunity to learn from her inside and outside of the classroom.

She enriched the lives of students as a broadcast journalism professor as well as being the faculty advisor for NewsWatch Ole Miss, the university’s student-run television news station.

“Dr. DuPont was an amazing person, professor and leader. Personally she was there from the first moment I walked in the door to the Student Media Center. She always had the right things to say to cheer me up and everyone around her. DuPont was a great asset to NewsWatch. (She) loved to be there and to help students learn,” said Maddie Nolan, former Editor-in-Chief for NewsWatch.

Nolan expressed that she will never forget the impact Dupont had on the newsroom and on her personally.

“She was loved by so, so many and is already missed dearly,” Nolan said. “I won’t ever forget her and her love for the news and helping students grow in broadcast journalism.”

Dupont had a lengthy career in broadcast journalism before moving to education where she earned numerous awards, including the Edward L. Bliss Award for Distinguished Broadcast Journalism Education and the Larry Burkum Service Award.

Journalists, professors, professionals, students, alumni and all who knew her are grateful to have experienced her kindness.

“There are a lot of professionals who are thanking their lucky stars that they crossed paths with Nancy,” said Marshall Ramsey, editor at large at Mississippi Today, in response to a tribute to her on Instagram. “I know I’m one of them. Her talent was only rivaled by her kindness.”

Dupont is survived by her husband, JC Dupont.