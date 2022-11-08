With a record freshman class totaling 4,480, Ole Miss’ enrollment has increased 5.1% since fall semester 2021, passing all other public universities in the state.

On Nov. 2, the Institution of Higher Learning released the enrollment data for Mississippi’s public universities. Ole Miss stands out on the list as the only university with a positive increase compared to fall 2021.

The difference totals an increase of 1,111 since the previous fall, reaching a total of 22,967 students across all Ole Miss campuses, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Overall, enrollment at MS public universities fell 1% from 76,510 students to 75,755. This, according to IHL, is slightly less than the national average for public universities. The smallest decrease was at Mississippi State university which saw a decrease of 1.9%.