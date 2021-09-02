Ole Miss assistant softball coach Katie Rietkovich Browder is being investigated for Title IX violations, according to the baseball and softball podcast, Running Poles. Thirteen people associated with the Ole Miss Softball program confirmed the ongoing investigation to the podcast staff.

Running Poles obtained a letter that it says was sent to Athletic Director Keith Carter, detailing a romantic relationship between Browder and a senior student-athlete on the team.

Carter’s office has yet to respond to requests for comments by The Daily Mississippian.

According to the letter, a senior softball player took screenshots of text messages between her girlfriend, another senior softball player, and assistant coach Browder discussing a romantic relationship. The girlfriend then printed off screenshots of the exchange and taped them to Browder’s office computer, according to the letter obtained by Running Poles.

Head Coach Jamie Trachsel then allegedly got involved by trying to cover up the scandal. According to the letter cited by Running Poles, Trachsel bribed both student-athletes with scholarship money to keep quiet about the alleged affair, which was detailed in the letter.

Trachsel just completed her first season for the Rebels where she took them to the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 36-22 record. For the second season in a row, Ole Miss softball faces accusations of Title IX violations. Mike Smith, the Rebels’ head coach from 2015-2019, resigned after allegations came out that he had inappropriately touched a player in the dugout.

Trachsel has also been reported of creating a mentally toxic environment within the program. Running Poles also obtained a formal complaint sent to the Ole Miss Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance office.

“This is a formal written complaint and grievance against the University of Mississippi Athletic Department and Ole Miss Head Softball Coach Jamie Trachsel for Lack of institutional Control based on NCAA Bylaw 2.1.1 and for failing to protect the student-athlete’s well being based on the NCAA Bylaws 2.2, 2.2.2, and 2.2.4,” stated the letter obtained by Running Poles. “The lack of embracing the Principle of Nondiscrimination in the NCAA Bylaw 2.6 and regarding the disregard for NCAA Bylaws in Article 17 pertaining to the time of required mandated team participation activities, practices and games.”

Some of her former players reached out to Running Poles to explain the situation that they were in.



“Honestly, it was in spite of her that we made it to the Women’s College World Series that year,” an anonymous player said. “The most heartbreaking part about it was that we would win and win and win then we would just sigh and wonder what was going to happen with our coach because nobody was going to hear us if we kept winning.”

Other allegations against Trachsel made by the 13 individuals associated with the Ole Miss Softball program include attempts to persuade players not to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 Election.

After detailing her political party switch from Republican to Democrat, Trachsel allegedly told players, “you really want to make sure you don’t go with the wrong party.”

Assistant coach Browder allegedly spoke with players during a Zoom call saying, “if my wife or other people in my family voted for Trump, then all they would be doing is hurting me.”

The investigation is still ongoing and The Daily Mississippian will continue to provide updates.