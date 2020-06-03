A UM student and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an emergency notification sent to the university community.

The university said that the wellness and safety of the university community was its primary concern at this time.

“We take this opportunity to remind our community of important information regarding COVID-19,” the email said. “In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, we are requesting your immediate attention to and compliance with the following health-authority-recommended practices – not only to ensure your own well-being, but the well-being of others.”

Two weeks ago, the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees (IHL) voted unanimously for Mississippi’s eight public universities to resume “traditional operations” in the fall. Since March, students have been taking classes online, and all summer courses were announced to continue with online formats to encourage social distancing.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is tracing to find anyone who has been in close contact with the infected individuals.

This is a developing story.