A UM undergraduate student who was traveling internationally has reported that she tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the chancellor. The student did not visit Oxford or the university, according to the statement. She returned to her family home in another state and self-isolated.

The statement included several updates for the university.

___

The University has prohibited domestic travel for all university-affiliated trips until further notice.



“Faculty who believe their travel is essential must apply for a waiver with the Office of the Provost,” the statement said. “Staff who believe their travel is essential must apply for a waiver through their respective Vice Chancellor.”



The statement “strongly discouraged” all personal international travel. The university is requesting all university community members who traveled internationally to report it through the travel reporting portal.

___

The University Counseling Center (UCC) is now offering “tele-mental health” in addition to in-person services to promote social distancing. The UCC will be open from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. each day.

___

Parking zone regulations and O.U.T. bus services implemented during spring break will be extended at least through March 20.