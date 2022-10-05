The University of Mississippi’s theater program opened the season with a performance of “Into the Breeches!” by legendary playwright George Brant on Friday, Sept. 23. The play, directed by Lindsay Rae Taylor, was performed in Meek Auditorium to great acclaim.

The play, set during World War II, follows heroine Maggie Dalton on her quest to form an all-female cast for her directorial debut of Shakespeare’s Henriad. Dalton, portrayed by sophomore Hannah Rose Richards, strives to break new ground in her stage director husband’s absence as he is overseas fighting in the war against the Axis powers. Throughout the play, she is met with extreme backlash from the theatrical higher-ups, as well as people she once called friends.

From the costumes to the set itself, there is plenty to admire in the production design. The “play-within-a-play” structure allows for a great deal of variety with costuming and lighting, as is evident by the awe-inspiring creative choices on display throughout the play’s two-hour runtime.

The changes in tone and character dynamics make for a consistent evolution in costume design, which was handled with great care and admiration for the play’s overall setting.

Yet the costumes can only be as enamoring as the individuals who inhabit them. The highly talented cast managed to hit all the right beats, both emotionally and comedically with a handful of powerful messages involving unity and societal progress.

Richards’ performance as Maggie Dalton was one of much elegance that simultaneously displayed the frustration the character was facing as a woman in the industry.

“By far my favorite thing about ‘Into The Breeches!’ is just how timeless the message is,” Richards said.

Sophomore Madison Gunderson’s performance as Celeste included a similar level of inner turmoil and complexity, with the overall ensemble making the play come alive.

“Celeste and the other characters find their family within this strong group of humans,” Gunderson said.

The well-rounded cast of characters surrounding the leads helped to amplify the messages, as well as Dalton’s development as the protagonist. Sophomore Zayne Vance described the character of Ellsworth Snow as “one of his favorite characters to step into” due to his complexities and development throughout the show.

“The beautiful journey the characters undergo has been a joy to experience and will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” Gunderson said.

“Into The Breeches!” runs through Oct. 9 in Meek Auditorium. For more information, including ticketing, please visit the UM Theatre & Film website.