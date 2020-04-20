Though university leaders are still evaluating the possibility of an in-person graduation ceremony, Ole Miss will still honor the class of 2020 with a “virtual celebratory event” on May 9.

Before the event, all graduating students will be mailed a cap and tassel in a “grad pack” that will contain other “celebratory items.” According to a statement, the university will also create a collection of stories, photos and personal online announcements to recognize graduates.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce said that the university is committed to honoring graduates in person when it is safe, and that the virtual event is not intended to replace an in-person graduation ceremony.

“While we aren’t able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates,” he said.

The virtual event will be at noon Central Standard Time on May 9, and more details will be released closer to the event date.