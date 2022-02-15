In celebration of Black History Month, the University of Mississippi will be hosting the annual Black History Month Keynote on Feb. 16, titled “I AM UM,” at 6:00 p.m. in the Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Ballroom.

Alumni Donald Cole and Peggie Gillom-Granderson will speak on their experiences as Black students at the University of Mississippi.

Cole, a former student activist who was expelled for protesting the maltreatment of Black students, attended the University of Mississippi just six years after James Meredith’s integration at the university.

Cole was a professor of mathematics at the university, eventually receiving the position of assistant provost before he retired in 2018, leaving his legacy as a namesake on the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center.

Holding the record of the all-time scoring and rebounding leader, Gillom-Ganderson was a legendary player on the Ole Miss women’s basketball team from 1976-1980.

She then returned to the University of Mississippi to be the assistant coach of the women’s basketball team in 2003.

In 1996, Gillom-Ganderson was inducted into the Ole Miss Athletics Hall of Fame, and later inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Both Cole and Gillom-Granderson will speak on their experiences as Black students at Ole Miss, sharing their perspectives for the generations of students to come.

They will reflect on how circumstances have changed at the university, and offer their voices on the important conversation of what it means to be a Black student at Ole Miss.