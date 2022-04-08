This weekend, the University of Mississippi will be flooded with students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors to celebrate Mississippi, the university and the flagship’s contributions to the state as a whole. The event will commence Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Circle.

Mississippi Day offers a chance for schools and departments on campus to showcase themselves through family-friendly activities.

“Anchoring this weekend is the university’s inaugural Mississippi Day on Saturday, April 9, a family-friendly open house to celebrate our state and the university’s contributions to its culture, education, well-being, and economy,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce wrote in an email to the university community.

All departments participating, alongside the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Department of Campus Recreation, Ole Miss Esports and the UM Museum and Historic Houses will spend four hours engaging with visitors. The day is an opportunity to bring together the university and Mississippi at-large, open-house style, to have fun and see all that Mississippi and the university have to offer.

“Our beautiful campus is in bloom, our seniors are eagerly anticipating Commencement, and in just a few days we will host what is sure to be one of the most exciting weekends on our campus in recent memory,” Boyce wrote.

Saturday is also Junior Preview Day, a yearly campus-wide event inviting high school juniors, who apply for college in the fall, to experience and observe all that UM has to offer. Junior preview day will start at 8 a.m. and take place campus-wide.

Other events this weekend include a baseball game against Alabama at 2 p.m. and a spring concert featuring Riley Green, Niko Moon, Julia Cole and Lauren Watkins at 6 p.m. in the Grove.