With the postponement of the volleyball matches against LSU on Nov. 7-8, the Rebels had weeks to prepare for their final home matches against No. 8 ranked Missouri, which are scheduled for this weekend, Nov. 20-21.

The Missouri team, which has a 4-2 record, is coming off of a 2-0 sweep against Arkansas, the team the Rebels were unable to catch earlier this season. UM volleyball lost twice in Fayetteville (3-1, 3-0) earlier this season. Ole Miss’s Samantha Schnitta had 24 total kills against the Razorbacks, while hitting her best season percentage (.364) and 11 kills in the final match of that faceoff.

Rebel leaders this season include senior Lauren Bars, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the program with 2,744 assists. She needs 83 more to move up to the third spot. Junior Aubrey Sultemeier needs 34 more blocks to add to her standing 205 total blocks in order to sit in the top 10, and she also holds the most solo rejections by an Ole Miss freshman with 30.

Last season, the Rebels faced off in Columbia beating then-ranked No. 22 Mizzou with a score of 3-1 to pick up their 12th-straight victory of the season before heading to Auburn. The win was the first-ever in Columbia for the Rebels as well as the first ranked win since 2010.

For Missouri, Kylie Deberg earned SEC Player of the Week twice in 2020 and leads the current state of the SEC in total kills and service aces.

The match against Missouri is set to start at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 20 and continue on Nov. 21 at the Gillom Center in Oxford Mississippi.