The university announced Friday morning that it would refund students who paid for university housing, meal plans or parking fees in the spring semester.



There will be no refund for tuition, nonresident fees or activity fees, because of guidance from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).



“Each eligible student will receive a prorated refund to their Bursar account,” the statement from the chancellor said. “If the student has a current outstanding balance, the refund will be applied to that balance.”



The refunds will reimburse students for expenses from March 16 to May 10. If institutional scholarships were used to pay for the expenses, though, a refund will not be granted.



The announcement was made after the IHL voted to approve the refunds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.