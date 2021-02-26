The Office of the Provost sent a COVID Vaccine Administration Survey via email on Thursday to measure community members’ willingness to receive the vaccine, as well as how many people on campus have already received the vaccine. Students, faculty and staff were asked to fill the survey out.

“It will take less than two minutes of your time,” the email read.

The survey will default to anonymous, but people can also opt in to join a standby call list.

“We plan to create a standby list of people willing to get a vaccine at a moment’s notice toward the end of the day,” the survey said.

The survey also asked questions pertaining to ‘primary roles on campus,’ if students have any classes on campus and if they work for the university in any capacity. The student survey consisted of three parts, with the last being about the standby call list. Contact information was not requested if the person answered ‘no’ to the question.

“We appreciate your time to complete the questions of this survey,” the email said at the end.

UM Public Relations also sent out an email on Wednesday informing students and faculty that the Mississippi Department of Health opened new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for facilities across the state, including Lafayette County.

“If you are eligible, we encourage you to get the vaccine as it becomes available to you,” the email read.

As of 4:54 p.m., there is only one first dose appointment left for Lafayette County, but up to 304 in other counties around the state. The scheduler now allows K-12 faculty and staff to schedule appointments, as well as all first responders, including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials.