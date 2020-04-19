Kevin Malloy, an instructor in the department of writing and rhetoric, is the first reported UM fatality from COVID-19. He had been with the university since 2006.

Malloy died on April 16 at Baptist Memorial Hospital and is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Rhona Justice Malloy, who is a professor in the department of theatre and film.

In an email sent to the UM community, Provost Noel Wilkin called Malloy a “kind and respected colleague” and said that his wife requested that expression of support can be shown by supporting local businesses and restaurants.