In an email sent to University of Mississippi students, faculty and staff on Thursday, the school’s vice chancellor for Student Affairs and vice chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement expressed their concern about missing student Jimmie “Jay” Lee and offered support for Lee’s family and members of the Oxford and University of Mississippi police departments conducting the ongoing search.

“We are keeping Jay and the Lee family in our thoughts and prayers and will continue to support them during this investigation,” said vice chancellors Charlotte Pegues and Shawnboda Mead.

Lee, a public policy student at the university, was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

“We understand that this may be a very distressing time for members of our campus community, and you may feel a need to speak with someone,” they said.

Students can assess support services from the University Counseling Center, Student Health Services, UMatter: Student Support and Advocacy office, Psychological Services Center, Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment and Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement.

In a video statement distributed by Oxford Police on Wednesday, Lee’s father asked for the public’s help in finding his son.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child,” said Jimmie Lee.

Lee’s father is proud of his son, who was willing to help anyone, he said.

Lee’s vehicle was found at a local towing company on July 11. According to a statement from OPD, it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails Apartment complex on July 8. Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee is a 20-year old Black male who is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 lbs. He has black and blonde hair and brown eyes. Lee is a Jackson native and graduate of Murrah High School.

Anyone having information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400, University Police at 662-915-7234 and CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Lee’s location.