Enrollment at the University of Mississippi, excluding the University of Mississippi Medical Center, is up 5.2% from fall 2024 to fall 2025, according to data released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Monday, Nov. 3.

UM’s Oxford campus reported enrollment of 25,222 students for fall 2025, compared to 23,981 in fall 2024. The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., reported a fall 2025 enrollment of 3,183, a 1.3% increase from last year.

Seven of Mississippi’s eight major public universities saw enrollment increases, including Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, UM and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Alcorn State University saw an enrollment decrease of 3.2% from 2,995 in fall 2024 to 2,900 in fall 2025.

Enrollment increases for the other seven universities from fall 2024 to fall 2025 are as follows:

Delta State University increased 5.2% from 2,654 to 2,791

Jackson State University increased 2.2% from 6,326 to 6,464

Mississippi State University increased 1.8% from 23,510 to 23,563

Mississippi University for Women increased 8.1% from 2,193 to 2,371

Mississippi Valley State University increased 3.2% from 2,205 to 2,276

University of Mississippi (excluding UMMC) increased 5.2 from 23,981 to 25,222

University of Mississippi Medical Center increased 1.3% from 2,143 to 3,183

University of Southern Mississippi increased 0.2% from 13,170 to 13,191

The total enrollment combined for the eight major universities in the state of Mississippi increased 2.7% from 79,817 in fall 2024 to 81,961 in fall 2025 — an increase of 2,144 enrolled students.

“Mississippi’s universities continue to set a high standard for our students in terms of value and price, and these enrollment figures reflect the confidence that families from around the state and beyond have in our university system,” Al Rankins Jr., commissioner of higher education, said in an IHL press release. “With the support from the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves, we know that our state’s universities will continue to be seen as a place where investments in time, funding, academics and research will have a strong return.”

