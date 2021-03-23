The University of Mississippi announced on Friday that additional coronavirus vaccine doses would be available on campus this week, and appointments are open to the entire UM community — faculty, staff, undergraduate and graduate students.

“We received another allocation for the coming week and will book appointments until all doses are allocated,” an email from Provost Noel Wilkin read.

At first, on-campus vaccinations were only available to people who qualify under the Mississippi State Department of Health eligibility guidelines and also work at the university, such as student workers and those who work in Aramark locations on campus.

The MSDH says that people who can receive the vaccine are healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and staff, adults over the age of 50, anyone over the age of 16 with a chronic health condition, K-12 teachers and preschool and childcare workers.

However, when supply outpaced demand on the Oxford campus with the eligible population, the university administration began pulling from a waitlist for community members to receive vaccines. Now, though, appointments are available to anyone who is a part of the campus community.

This week, UM pharmacy students and licensed physicians are administering the vaccine today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The vaccine is being administered free of charge.

So far, the MSDH has administered 989,864 vaccines throughout the state. 646,945 people have received at least one dose, while 364,308 have received both. In Lafayette County, 24,824 doses of the vaccine have been administered.