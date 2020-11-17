While Mississippi has reported roughly 130,000 of the 11.2 million positive COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began, the University of Mississippi has not seen an increase recently.

There are currently 20 active student cases at the University of Mississippi, with three students in isolation and two in quarantine on campus. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there have not been any recent active campus outbreaks.

Over the past week, there have been 24 new confirmed cases, which increased the university’s total cases by 2.7%, and in the past two weeks, the university administered 327 asymptomatic COVID-19 tests, with only one testing positive.

According to UM Communications, the last time any outbreaks were recorded in a campus program, on-campus building and on-campus housing were Oct. 20, Oct. 7 and Sept. 30 respectively.

According to The New York Times, in the past week, there have been an average of 150,265 cases per day in the United States. This is an 81% increase from the average COVID-19 cases per day from two weeks earlier.

As of Monday, more than 135,000 cases have been reported in the United States, and at least 623 deaths have been reported.

The New York Times also reported that Mississippi has seenan average of 1,089 new cases per day, which is a 41% increase from the average two weeks earlier.