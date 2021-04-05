The University of Mississippi is allocating tickets for the class of 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies to remain in compliance with current government orders and public health guidance.

According to the university’s commencement registration form, each 2020 graduate will receive an allotment of tickets based on the total number of RSVPs received by the April 1 deadline. However, 2021 graduates’ ticket allotment will be based on the total number of graduates in each school.

Both commencement ceremonies will be live streamed, though the university has not released any information about how to view either event.

Venue capacities can change depending on COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, according to the commencement frequently asked questions.

COVID-19 procedures, including masks and social distancing, will be followed during both ceremonies.

Graduates and children under 2 years old do not need a ticket to enter either ceremony. However, children and under will be required to sit in an adult’s lap.

Commencement for the class of 2021 will be held April 29 to May 2, and commencement for the class of 2020 will be held May 6 to May 8. Both ceremonies will be held in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Convocation will be held on May 1 and May 8 at 8 a.m. for each ceremony.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

3:30 p.m. — School of Law

Location: The Pavilion

7 p.m. — Doctoral Hooding Ceremony–Graduate School

Location: The Pavilion

Friday, April 30, 2021

10 a.m. — Business School ­- Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

10 a.m. — School of Education

Location: The Pavilion

1 p.m. — College of Liberal Arts – Master’s Degree Ceremony

Location: The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

1 p.m. — School of Pharmacy

Location: The Pavilion

4 p.m. — Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony

Location: The Pavilion

7 p.m. — Patterson School of Accountancy – Master’s and PhD Ceremony

Location: The Pavilion

Saturday, May 1, 2021

8 a.m. — Convocation

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium/Hollingsworth Field

*In the case of inclement weather, Convocation will be cancelled*

10 a.m. — School of Business – Part I

Location: The Pavilion

Last name beginning with the letters A-K

10 a.m. — School of Engineering – Part I

Location: C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum

Biomedical, Chemical, General, and Mechanical Engineering

1 p.m. — School of Business – Part II

Location: The Pavilion

Last name beginning with the letters L-Z

1 p.m. — School of Engineering – Part II

Location: C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum

Civil, Geological, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and Geology

4 p.m. — Patterson School of Accountancy- Undergraduate

Location: The Pavilion

4 p.m. — General Studies – Part I

Location: C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum

Last name beginning with the letters A-L

7 p.m. — General Studies – Part II

Location: C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum

Last name beginning with the letters M-Z

7 p.m. — School of Journalism and New Media

Location: The Pavilion

Sunday, May 2, 2021

8 a.m. — College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate – Part I

Location: The Pavilion

Last name beginning with the letters A-L

11 a.m. — College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate – Part II

Location: The Pavilion

Last name beginning with the letters M-Z

2 p.m. — School of Applied Sciences – Part I

Location: The Pavilion

HESRM (Exercise Science, Sport & Rec, MS in Sport & Rec, MS in ES, PhD in Health & Kinesiology, MS in Health Promotions)

Communication Sciences & Disorders

Applied Gerontology

5 p.m. — School of Applied Sciences – Part II

Location: The Pavilion

CJLS (Criminal Justice, Law studies, MCJ)

Social Work (UG and grad)

NHM (Dietetics & Nutrition, Hospitality Management, MS in Food and Nutrition Services, MS in HM)