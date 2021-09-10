The University of Mississippi’s on-campus vaccination site is planning to provide a third booster shot for those who have already received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, according to Strategic Communications Director at the University of Mississippi, Lisa Stone.

“We are currently following Centers for Disease Control/Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines to provide an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech), at least 28 days after the completion of the initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised,” said Stone, via email.

The University Health Center Pharmacy on the Oxford campus at Johnson Commons is continuing to offer free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a walk-in basis. Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the J&J vaccine and anyone 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, according to The University of Mississippi Health Center Pharmacy.

On Tuesday afternoon, around a dozen students, faculty and members of the Oxford community were at Johnson Commons. Some were getting their first dose of Pfizer while others were getting their second dose to immunize themselves against COVID-19.

“So far, the university has administered more than 5,500 vaccine doses to students, employees and the community since it began offering vaccines in the spring 2021 semester,” said Stone, through email.

At the vaccine administration site in Johnson Commons, there were multiple stations set up. There were more than seven stations for multiple patients to come in and get their vaccinations.

Some students and faculty heard about the opportunity and chose to take advantage of it and were willing to talk about their experience.

“It was really fast and easy,” said a university staff member, who asked not to be named. “I filled out my paperwork and information online prior to my appointment. Then I went in and got my vaccination and was in and out in less than 15 minutes.”

Emma Grace Bronson, a student at the University of Mississippi was getting her first dose.

“I had to wait for 15 minutes or so, but then I got my first dose of the vaccine. I still need to come back to get my second dose of the vaccine,” she said. “It was quick and easy though.”

According to the Ole Miss Coronavirus dashboard, within the past week there have been 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. They reported that there are 109 COVID-19 cases among active students at the university.

“I think students need to know about it.” said Asjah Barksdale, a student at the university. “Students are coming back to campus from all over who probably have not been vaccinated. Since they are offering it for free on campus, they need to be taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Stone stated that the supply of vaccines on campus varies with supply and demand.

Mississippi is among the lowest percentage of residents within the state who have been vaccinated at 39% or 1,170,933 people, according to usafacts.org.

“It is incredibly important for the university and Oxford communities to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines so that we can continue to thrive as a university, as a city and as a healthy population,” said Stone. “Vaccines are the best way forward out of the pandemic.”

For more information contact the University of Mississippi Health Center Pharmacy at 662-915-6550 or email c19@olemiss.edu for information about COVID-19. To learn more about moderately to severely immunocompromised people visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html