In celebration of Black History Month and the 60th year of integration, the University Wind Ensemble is set to perform pieces by celebrated African American composers on Feb. 17 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The Wind Ensemble’s repertoire features “Come Sunday” by Omar Thomas, “In My Father’s Eyes” by Julie Giroux, “Dancing Fire” by Kevin Day and more compositions that commemorate African American culture and experiences.

“In My Father’s Eyes” is dedicated to the victims of the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. Omar Thomas’s “Come Sunday” pays tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in Black worship services. “Dancing Fire” by Kevin Day celebrates the joys of community found in playing in a musical group.

“It’s probably one of the most fun and engaging concerts I’ve played while at Ole Miss,” Colton Wilson, a senior allied health studies major and first chair clarinetist in the Wind Ensemble, said.

Doreen Ketchens, known as the Clarinet Queen of New Orleans, is set to accompany the Wind Ensemble as a featured soloist in their renditions of “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.” In each of her performances, Ketchens offers audiences a soulful and stylistically unique sound that reflects her background in both jazz and classical training.

Recently honored with a doctorate degree in music, Ketchens stands as an eminent professional clarinetist, delighting audiences around the world with her virtuosic sound. The musician has played for four U.S. presidents and been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, HBO, CBS Sunday Morning and many other radio and television shows.

From New Orleans street shows and jazz festivals to U.S. embassies, Ketchens and her ensemble, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, share their musical talent across the world. Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans features an array of musicians, including Ketchens as a vocalist and clarinetist and her daughter Dorian as the group’s drummer.

“My consistent career highlight has been to perform, experience and travel the world with my family. We’ve watched our daughter grow, from our arms to drum seats, around the world,” Ketchens said.

Ketchens shared the experiences and passions that have shaped her as a musician.

“I’ve been met with lots of hate, jealousy and animosity in life, especially during my early years. I was the girl who was nice to you even though you were treating me harshly,” Ketchens said. “I wouldn’t lash out because it was impolite, but I wanted to! I guess music lets all of that out.”

Raised in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans, the heart of African American and Creole culture, Ketchens was surrounded by gospel and jazz music from a young age. For decades, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans has frequented the French Quarter, enthralling locals and tourists alike with a soulful sound like no other.

“Work hard and practice. Always strive for yes, but be prepared for no. Don’t let the ‘no’ break you. Use it as determination, for stepping up your game plan,” Ketchens said.

Ketchens offered words of wisdom to inspire musicians at the university to follow their passions.

“Striving to be the best isn’t just a phrase; it’s a mission. Learn from your mistakes, failures and your enemies. Go that extra step to represent yourself in the best way. Never stop learning. Be humble, with a touch of arrogance, and remember this: A little respect goes a long way, but a little disrespect goes even further,” Ketchens said.

The Wind Ensemble concert is free to attend and will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Ford Center, followed by a performance of the Mississippians Jazz Ensemble.