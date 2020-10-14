On Monday the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced that it would be postponing the game between Vanderbilt and Missouri originally scheduled to take place on Oct.17 in Columbia, Missouri. The teams will now face off on Dec. 12.

The Daily Mississippian discussed this decision and the impact it will have conference-wide with Simon Gibbs, sports editor at the Vanderbilt Hustler.

Gibbs pointed out that there was a quick drop-off in healthy scholarship players from the weekend to Monday.

The SEC requires teams to have 53 scholarship players dressed for games. On Oct. 10, when Vanderbilt played South Carolina, Vanderbilt had 56 scholarship players dressed, and by Monday, the number of scholarship players that are healthy dropped below the 53-player threshold.

“This means that if one of the four players who have been ruled out took the field on Saturday against South Carolina, that team was put at risk,” Gibbs said.

South Carolina issued this statement following the announcement from the SEC:

“Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols — three times each week.”

One thing this does affect is the scheduling of SEC play for the rest of the season. Vanderbilt was set to go into their bye week the weekend of Oct. 24, before getting ready to play Ole Miss in Nashville the following week.

With no more schedule changes looming, Ole Miss will be seeing a Vanderbilt team that is already 0-3, and the Commodores will not have faced competition besides their own practices for three weeks.

“This is like starting all over again,” Gibbs said. “We’re going to see the game-one jitters all over again, and with no word on when Vanderbilt will resume practice… Come Oct. 31, Vanderbilt will be steamrolled by Ole Miss.”

With two upcoming games that look very winnable for the Rebels and after receiving six votes in the AP Coaches Poll this week, if both games go to plan, this Ole Miss team could be ranked in the top 25 come November.