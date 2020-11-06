The Ole Miss volleyball and rifle teams postponed this weekend’s matches because of positive COVID-19 cases on the teams. The programs announced the postponements on Wednesday, Nov. 5. This is the first time that either program has had its game schedule changed since the 2020 seasons started.

With a current 0-4 record, the volleyball team was supposed to hit the road to compete at Louisiana State University this weekend. Due to these positive cases, though, the team has rescheduled their matches for Nov. 24-25 in Baton Rouge, La. The times are yet to be determined.

The Rebels recently traveled to Arkansas for a series and suffered two losses on the record.

Meanwhile, the nationally ranking Ole Miss rifle team was scheduled to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 8 a.m., but since the program has positive cases and quarantined student-athletes, the date of the match is now yet to be determined. The rifle team currently has a 2-0 record.

Rifle climbed to No.1 in the College Rifle Coaches Association Poll rankings after its 4730-4553 victory over UT Martin on Oct.11.

There are no numbers at this time as to how many student-athletes on either team have tested positive or been placed in quarantine.

Earlier this fall, Ole Miss soccer postponed the Auburn game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 11 and was eventually played on Oct. 14 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Other fall sports such as Ole Miss tennis, golf and cross country never postponed a match since the start of the 2020 fall schedule.