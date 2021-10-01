Ole Miss Volleyball winning streak snapped by last year’s national champions, the University of Kentucky.

The Rebels entered this match undefeated after beating the Auburn Tigers in four sets last week to put them at 12-0. Despite forcing a fifth set against Kentucky, the Rebels fell to the Wildcats 3-2.

Throughout the first set, the Rebels remained neck in neck with the Wildcats. When Kentucky was leading 16-15, Rebelmiddle blocker Payton Brgoch received a clean dig followed by a solid block, breaking the Wildcat lead. Towards the end of the set, the Wildcats obtained a lead on the Rebels. Outside hitter Anna Bair slammed a ten-footer, followed by a down-the-line kill, bringing Ole Miss up to 20 with UK only having a 2 point lead on them. UK broke Ole Miss’s streak and maintained the lead, winning the first set 25-20.

Ole Miss held a good lead to begin the second set, 4-1. UK struggled to return the Rebels’ service but were able to come back, tying up the Rebels 6-6. Bair was able to break the tie with a kill. After a Rebel timeout,outside hitter GG Carvacho hit a sharp cross-court shot, bringing the Rebels’ energy and momentum to a high level. The set continued to go back and forth until the end, but Ole Miss fell short in the second set 23-25.

During the third set, Ole Miss secured the win 25-20 after being down 2-6 to begin the set. The Rebels went on a five-point streak to go up 24-19 and finished the set with a Brgoch kill.

Throughout the fourth set, Bair and fellow outside hitter GG Carvacho added to their kill count to put the Rebels up 18-11. Ole Miss was able to force a fifth set after dominating in the fourth, 25-16.

After a few powerful kills from the opponents and a net violation that dwindled Ole Miss momentum, the Rebels fell to Kentucky, 15-9.

Despite the loss, after a rough last season the Rebels have made great strides.

On Oct. 2 and 3, Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball will travel to Gainesville, Florida, where they will match up against the Gators in their third SEC matchup of the season.