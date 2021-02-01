The Ole Miss Volleyball team were defeated by No. 10 Florida this weekend, losing both games 3-0 on Friday and Saturday. This marks the third time this season that the Rebels faced a top-10 opponent.

In the matchup on Friday, the Gators tallied 39 kills and hit for .431 on the day. The Rebels put 30 kills up on the board, but ultimately, they beat themselves with 22 errors throughout the game and only hit .101 on the day.

Sophomore Anna Bair started the match strong with a service ace to put the Rebels in an early 5-3 lead before the Gators tied it up and made it a very close match. Junior Aubrey Sultemeier led the Rebels with seven kills, closely followed by freshman GG Carvacho and Bair who each had six kills and one ace.

The Gators ran away with the victory during the Saturday matchup, winning three straight sets, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19, with 35 kills and 14 aces. On paper, it seems that this matchup was more of an even fight with the Gators hitting .291 and the Rebels hitting .138, but the Gators remained steadily in control throughout the whole game.

The Rebs had 27 kills on the day and six aces. Sultemeier recorded a team-high, with eight kills against Florida. Carvacho had seven kills and one ace. Freshman Sasha Ratliff and Bair each had four kills, and Bair had an ace as well.

The Rebels will be back in action, still looking for their first victory of the spring season, on Friday at 2:00 p.m. as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home.