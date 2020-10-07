Ole Miss senior cross country runner Waleed Suliman was named the SEC’s Men’s Runner of the week by the conference on Tuesday.

The Rebel led the team last weekend to victory after he finished runner-up at Louisville’s Live in Lou Classic with a 23:36.8 time for his second-straight top-five finish. With the help of Suliman, the men’s team finished the race with a 41-point margin over Charlotte in the Men’s Gold 8k.

The two-time All-American runner is the only Rebel to hold the All-American status in two consecutive seasons in cross country after securing 36th place in the 2018 NCAA Championships and 20th place in 2019.

As a junior, Suliman received numerous honors, including NCAA South-All Region after placing 9th at the NCAA South Regional 10k. In addition, Suliman placed third at the SEC Championship and helped the Rebels to their second-straight championship win in 2019.

In his previous race, Suliman secured a fourth-place seat at LSU’S SEC Preview on Sept. 19, clocking in at 17:27.9.

Ole Miss will be off this week before traveling to Birmingham for UAB’s Blazer Classic on Friday, Oct. 16.