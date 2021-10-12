There’s been a certain TV show about a fictional soccer team that’s been on many of our minds and the source of some of our jokes for several weeks, but it all came to a temporary end last week. The finale of the second season of “Ted Lasso” premiered last Friday, on the heels of multiple Emmy wins and lots of controversy on mental health focused subplots. Here’s what some of the fans in the newsroom thought of the latest season.

Kate Kimberlin (Arts and Culture):

I really can’t come up with a clever pun to summarize how shocked I was throughout this new season, unlike my fellow editors to follow. While the show was pitched as a sports centered comedy through and through, the narrative driven episodes and side plots on mental health in sports, through a divorce, and how this can all get caught up in the media impressed me in how well it all fit into the general plot of the show. The twists and turns didn’t even have a chance to keep me on the edge of my seat, since they came so out of left field for me. If you think I was left screaming at the TV two weeks ago when Trent Crimm published his article about Ted’s panic attack, I absolutely was. However, the acting, writing and directing was also something that I can’t help but point out too, since it all seemed to come together in such a perfect storm by the end of the season. While I will admit to the faults to all of these in the earlier parts of the series, there are some wonderful scenes that dig deep into the broad topics of mental health, trauma and love that not only bode well for the look of the show, but keep the viewer wanting to see more of this “Lassoized” version of the British Isles (I’m looking at you, “Beard After Hours”). One also cannot forget about the incredible, Emmy recognized acting in this show, even outside the show’s “Saturday Night Live” trained comedy writing pioneer, Jason Sudeikis. Everyone in the line up of the cast are genuine, funny and know how to get into their roles well. This show is one that stands on the incredible acting of this entire cast, and every single person gets to show their star power through these now extremely well loved characters. Except for Nate, I really knew that guy was trouble. However, this last episode did have me on my feet for the final match in one minute, near tears in the locker room with the team and finally wanting Nate to epically fail by next season (I like, wanna sympathize with him, but that was just cruel). However, I truly cannot wait for next season, and to hear that opening theme song again. If season two was any indicator of the writing staff’s tricks, sign me up for more. Sudeikis truly knows how to make a show, and he’s got a fan in me.

Maddy Quon (Editor-in-Chief)

If “Ted Lasso” was any more emotionally damaging, I would have to call it “Squid Game.”

Just kidding. Slightly. The first season of “Ted Lasso” was such a breath of fresh air compared to most television nowadays, with it being half light humor and half somehow making you feel every single emotion ever created at once. I’m not the biggest on watching TV, nor am I the biggest on sports, but somehow this summer, I found myself starting “Ted Lasso” — a show based on NBC commercials of all things — and fell in love with the simplicity of it all. My summer roommates and I got so into it, we even learned how to make the famed biscuits Ted would make for Rebecca (if you want the recipe, let me know; it’s never failed us). Who knew watching an American football coach try to coach soccer would be so fun?

Season two took the show in a more serious direction, shining a light on mental health in sports. It’s something that caught a lot of flack, but also received a lot of praise. Mental health in sports isn’t something that’s covered too often, which Trent Crimm writes about in what becomes his last article at “The Independent” (I found a picture of the article on Twitter, it was very nice to read and learn Trent wasn’t completely out to get Ted). However, this season was more than just a focal point on mental health. There was love, there was heartbreak, there was growth, there was death. Of course, there were also the two best episodes of the season, the Christmas episode and the Beard episode. God bless. The writers of “Ted Lasso” covered all their bases when writing each episode of season two, and I thank them for it. I will always be grateful for the laughs, tears and lessons “Ted Lasso” has given and will continue to give in future seasons.

That was too sappy of a conclusion for my silly little review. Let’s talk about a highlight of the show: Ted Lasso’s jokes. Heck, not even just his jokes. Everyone on the show is so funny, it’s a miracle the cast manages to film anything at all. The best joke of all time remains that one interaction between Ted and Rebecca in season one: Rebecca saying “I’ve spoken to the owner of ‘The Sun,’” and Ted naturally responding with “You spoke to God?” Notice how nothing has been funny since that joke was spoken on air. That’s part of the “Ted Lasso” charm, I suppose. But you won’t really get it unless you watch it. Take this as your sign from the universe to watch the best show on television. You won’t regret it.

Londyn Lorenz (Opinion):

To summarize this season: it was here, it was there, it was every — insert the word, you know the one — where, and I loved it.

Even in a single episode, plot points changed from love, to revenge, to comedy, to anxiety to anything else, and it was Exactly What I Needed. What other show can release a Christmas episode in the middle of August and it be absolutely perfect for the moment? None, yet that was just one of the genius moments of an absolutely stellar season. “Ted Lasso” captured what we have all felt throughout the past year and a half (at least I hope we’ve all felt as similar to Ted and the gang as I have) without ever using COVID-19 as a plot point, as fellow Apple TV show “The Morning Show” has. I honestly don’t know if I can even put into words how much of a role this show has played in the past few months for me. The season’s highlight on mental health, in addition to countless other incredible arcs, has helped me process so much of the world around me, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

As the opinion editor, I guess it’s my job to say something controversial to get the readers going. I Love Sam and Rebecca together. I mean the pairing is absolutely insane, but also so perfect? I don’t know how to explain it, but I absolutely love it. I love that they can be independently growing, Sam with Mr. Akufu’s offer and Rebecca as an absolute boss, yet they still come together perfectly. Are they a better couple than Roy and Keeley? No! Who could be? The only thing better than Roy and Keeley’s relationship is Roy and Phoebe’s relationship, because they are perfect. The pairing of a rough-and-tough, constantly cursing footballer and a little girl who accidentally turns into a mini-Roy is absolutely incredible. My only complaint is that I had to wait a week for each episode (how 1960s-2010s of me) and that it didn’t last forever.

Parting thoughts: I hate Nate (although that’s the point), I love everyone else, and the show is perfect. Had I ever played or actually watched a game of soccer before? Heck no, but now: Football is life.

Ruby Draayer (Assistant Sports):

It’s tough to find the words to convey what “Ted Lasso” means to me. I’m not a big TV show watcher, and other than “The Office” there has been no other show that hits me in the feels like “Ted Lasso.” The writers on the show have this unique ability to make you cry and laugh all within the same scene, and prior to watching season two, I didn’t think that they would be able to continue that same trend. The first season of “Ted Lasso” was so innovative and so different from anything else on TV, and replicating and trying to one up an already perfect story, is usually done very poorly. The character Ted embodies the idea of “come as you are, but leave better.” Looking back to the first few episodes of season one and comparing them now, there are clear indications that Lasso made each character the very best version of themselves (except Nate, he’s just a selfish jerk). When season one came out, fans were lucky enough to be able to watch all of the episodes at once, but in this season, there was a little bit of an anticipated build up. I watched each episode faithfully, and wanted to absorb all that I could before the next one premiered. The audience takes a deep dive into Ted Lasso’s life and what he is going through. The entire season is like an onion. Each episode peels back another layer into Lasso’s life and struggles. As the season progresses, and with the help of Dr. Sharon, Lasso starts to believe in himself. The entire premise and theme of the story is believing in yourself enough to get through anything. Finally we get to see it from the man himself. This season was incredible, I’ll take one more or a hundred more. I can’t get enough.

Ted, Keeley, Beard, Rebecca, Jamie, Sam and Roy, I’m all in. “I’m Richmond ‘til I die, I’m Richmond ‘til I die, I know I am, I’m sure I am, I’m Richmond ‘til I die.”