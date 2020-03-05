ARIES: Are you in the mood to be lowkey right now, Aries? If you’re feeling like it’s time to take it slow and dip under the radar, it’s time to reassess. Right now, it’s about time to put yourself out there. Don’t be shy — good things are coming your way.



TAURUS: Taurus, did somebody say, “Spring Break?” It’s socializing time for you, and that means you’ve got to be smart with conserving your energy. Your social battery tends to run low, and that could put a damper on some good times. Rest up and take it slow. This is a marathon, not a sprint.



GEMINI: There might be some kind of idea you have on your mind, Gemini. Don’t dismiss it as a simple thought. Right now is the time for you to make connections, mainly professionally. If you feel an ambitious pull toward whatever your dream job is, don’t ignore it. This could be something great.



CANCER: Is it time for a change of scenery, Cancer? If you’re feeling like it’s time to get out of Dodge, you’re not wrong. A new environment can lead to new ideas and new horizons. In the haze of adapting to this, exercising patience and empathy will be as important as ever. You are on the up and up in life, so look forward to succeeding in your new ventures.



LEO: Leo, is there a lot on your mind right now? It’s not unusual if so; right now might be really eventful. If it feels like you’re living in a house of cards, take a deep breath. This will all ease soon. Do things like tackling small tasks and skills. This will make it easier to tackle the big things.



VIRGO: It’s time to get focused, Virgo. While you may have been taking your time with assignments, commitments or bigger projects, it is the time to make a move — whether that be letting go or readjusting your grip. You’re up, and this might mean taking a nose dive out of your comfort zone.



LIBRA: It’s grind time for you, and it will be for a little while. If you’re feeling like the work is never ending, don’t hold onto that mentality for too long. This pain is your gain, Libra. If you need a break, ask for one. Keep in mind that you’re playing a long game.

SCORPIO: Are you feeling some underlying fear, Scorpio? Maybe something large is in front of you and you aren’t sure what the next step is. Take the leap. Now is the time for doing and not thinking. Dive into your decisions, any misunderstanding will clear soon.



SAGITTARIUS: It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and all commitments immediately, Sagittarius. Whether you are feeling trapped in a relationship or just need a new start, lean into what scares you. Now is time more than ever to send that risky text, wear that bold outfit or even rethink certain situations. Time for changes.



CAPRICORN: There’s a whole lot of energy that you haven’t been tapping into, Capricorn. Don’t act too quickly with this, but know that you have it in you to get things done. While now is not specifically the time for spreading yourself thin, it is time to think about your next steps.



AQUARIUS: Aquarius, if there’s an item you have your eye on, the time is coming. Last week, it was time to slow down indulging, and unfortunately that time is not gone just yet. If you wait it out, you can enjoy life’s comforts hopefully over break. Until then, hold on and keep going.



PISCES: Does it feel like the past is haunting you, Pisces? It’s not unusual for past mistakes or triumphs to be rearing their heads. How you handle this is not a reflection of who you are as a person it is simply how you are handling this situation. Be calm and handle this the way you know how.

