Winter storms and freezing temperatures are predicted in Oxford for the rest of the week, and the University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus has announced that it will be closed through the end of the week.

The Daily Mississippian has compiled a list of stores on and off campus that are open and will continue to update hours of operation through the end of the week.

Grocery stores

-The Walmart on Jackson Avenue has not adjusted its hours for any of its services, and it will continue to stay open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to its website.

-The Kroger on University Avenue will close at 6 p.m., and the pharmacy will close at 5 p.m.

Restaurants and coffee shops off campus

Ajax Diner has not updated its Instagram since the restaurant closed on Feb. 17.

Cookout on Jackson Avenue remains open under normal operating hours from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The Starbucks on Jackson Avenue remains open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. via drive-thru only.

The Chick Fil A on Jackson Avenue remains open under normal operating hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Garbage routes

According to the City of Oxford, garbage and rubbish routes will not run on Feb. 18 or 19.

Delivery services

-All restaurants are available for preorder for the next day on Fetcht as of 4:30 p.m.

-All open restaurants are taking orders via Bitesquad as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

-DoorDash is providing pickup orders at locations that offer a pickup option.

-No delivery services are available through UberEats at this time.

Dining on campus

-As of Feb. 17, the only dining services that will be offered on campus will be at Rebel Market and the Towers Grille at Stockard Hall and Martin Hall, under limited hours.

-All dining options at the Student Union, the Pavilion and the library will remain closed.

Pharmacies

-The CVS Pharmacy on Jackson Avenue West will remain open from 7 a.m to 10 p.m.

-The Walgreens on University Avenue does not have an estimate for when it will reopen and will post updates on its store locator.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Asymptomatic testing through the university has been cancelled for the rest of the week.

COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled on Thursday at the National Guard Armory will be rescheduled to a later date at the same time.

Transits

According to its Facebook page, the Oxford-University Transit will not run on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Utilities

According to Twitter, Oxford Utilities office will close at 4 p.m. on Feb. 17. However, they encourage residents to call 662-232-2410 for personnel on call in case of a power outage.

Other updates

With housing around the area losing and regaining power since an Anderson Road power line caught fire on Monday night, Mayor Robyn Tannehill reminded the community that the ‘temporary warming shelter’ in the Oxford Activity Center is available for those who need it. The shelter continues to remain open for 24 hours a day and will provide food and cots.

Tannehill also detailed the power outages around the area in her statement. She said Oxford Utilities is attempting to fix the ongoing issues as quickly as possible.

“If you see an Oxford Utilities truck and employees, please yell out your front door that they are appreciated,” Tannehill said.

Rob Neely, general manager at Oxford Utilities, said Oxford Utilities saw an increase in concern about frozen pipes this week as well.

“When the weather drops, the usage goes up,” Neely said. “Today we had a lot of frozen pipe calls, and we’ll get more of those tomorrow, but hopefully, we can keep the power on through the night.”

The men’s basketball game at LSU at the women’s basketball game at Arkansas, both scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, have also been postponed.