Wingstop has quickly become one of my favorite spots to frequent, although there is nothing remarkable or outstanding about the franchise.

The service is more or less the same one would expect from a fast food joint. I’d say the wings and authentic atmosphere are primary draws of business.

The cooks will be in the back blasting music without fail. The given wait time will not be met. There’s a high chance they will be out of an item essential to the dining experience. That’s all fine. The wings are exceptional. They make up for all the customer service sins that will be committed.

That may be too harsh. Wingstop has a much better rep than, say, Popeyes or McDonald’s…

All this to say I was taken aback last week when investigations revealed that Wingstop franchisee, Boss Wings LLC, is facing legal trouble. According to the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, at least five Wingstop locations in the state have committed violations that range from shifting operation costs, like safety training and background checks, to employees, resulting in pay below minimum wage. The Department of Labor has fined the company $51,674 to cover missing wages for 244 workers and levied an additional $62,753 in civil penalties.

Rick Ross, a Clarksdale, Miss. native, and his family own Boss Wings LLC, the company that owns the Wingstop locations under investigation. The rap artist has been well known for his business ventures and philanthropic efforts since reaching fame. Certainly, these discoveries do not align with the reputation Ross has built for himself.

Living off a fast-food wage is already hard enough. Couple that with a myriad of issues one could face in the state, like healthcare, food insecurity, even job security, and this becomes a troubling issue. Ross and his family, also Mississippi natives, should know this as well as anybody. What was the decision making that went into this scheme? Ross, publicly anointed “Boss,” assured that the discrepancies were a mistake and no such error will repeat.

“When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice…” Ross said confidently.

Way to rally the troops, now tell it to the fed.

Justice Rose is the opinion editor. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism from Madison, Miss.