Hello everyone! I hope your semester is going well. In this episode, I talk about how choosing a word to represent your year can be a great motivation for you. I challenge you to find a word that resonates with you and stand behind that word for the rest of the year. If a year is too much of a commitment, try just a semester. Thank you for listening and I’ll be back next week.

