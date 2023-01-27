Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings.

The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the lineup announcement for the 2023 Double Decker Festival, let’s take a look at what artists have set their sights on Oxford for 2023.

For those excited to get right back into the Oxford spirit, a couple acts will be performing in January, a few days after classes begin.

On Jan. 26, music lovers can choose between beloved rising country star 49 Winchester at Proud Larry’s or opt for something else entirely and head over to The Lyric, where they can see rapper and 2024 presidential candidate (yes, you read that correctly) Afroman put on what should be a wildly entertaining show.

In February, look forward to a heavy dose of critically acclaimed indie artists. On Feb. 9, indie rock band Big Thief, currently nominated for the Best Alternative Album award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for their 2022 album “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” will perform at The Lyric.

On Feb. 28, The Lyric will host Franklin, Tenn.-based indie rock band Colony House, who is releasing their fourth studio album, “The Cannonballers,” on Feb. 3, so expect a great show and some new music to accompany it.

This spring, expect no shortage of great artists coming to town. Aside from the Double Decker Festival, currently slated for April 28 and 29, Oxford will be welcoming acclaimed indie rock band The Mountain Goats to The Lyric on April 7. A band that never broke into mainstream, The Mountain Goats have enjoyed a sizable and devoted following, particularly due to founding member John Darnielle’s creative songwriting and symbolism-imbued lyricism.

Of course, the event that has dominated conversation at Ole Miss since its announcement is country superstar Morgan Wallen’s two night concert April 22-23 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Tickets sold quickly following the initial sale last semester, so if you’re looking to go, be prepared to pay no less than $200 for nosebleed seating alone and over $500 for pit tickets (both of which are before fees and taxes). Wallen will be joined by fellow country stars Hardy, Bailey Zimmmerman and Ernest, making the considerably high ticket price a bit easier to swallow.

This semester, make an effort to go out of your comfort zone and enjoy some of the artists coming to our local venues, or treat yourself and see an artist you’ve always wanted to see live.

Regardless of your tastes, Oxford will have something for you this semester.