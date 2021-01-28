The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak this week as it takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn., today. The Rebels are looking to grasp their first win against Tennessee since their last-seen victory in 2017.

Ole Miss currently sits at 7-5 on the season, while Tennessee holds a 10-3 record. The Volunteers rank No. 3 in the SEC with a 4-1 conference record; Ole Miss is 12th in conference play, with one win in six games.

The Rebels will rely heavily on senior Valerie Nesbitt, who put up 18 points against Florida in the contest last Sunday. Other Rebels to watch include freshman Madison Scott, who had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists against Florida. Freshman Snudda Collins put up 11 points and two rebounds in that contest as well. Collins shows unstoppable force from outside the arch, draining at least three 3-pointers in six of the games this season.

The Ole Miss Rebels will have their hands full with Tennessee freshman Marta Suárez, who was recently named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Suárez is one of three Vols to start every game this season, averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Her shutdown is key for the Rebels to see a win this week.

In the Rebel’s previous match-up against Florida on Jan. 24, slowed momentum in the second half led the Gators to take the 78-68 victory. Tennessee, however, is coming fresh off of a win in which they sealed a 70-53 victory over Kentucky.

Tipoff for the Rebels is set for 6 p.m. in Knoxville, Tenn., and will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network+.