The Visit Oxford tourism office will hold a back to school event on Aug. 3 on the Square for Lafayette and Oxford school districts. The back to school event will host the University women’s basketball team and a meet and greet with Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Visit Oxford will also hold a school supply drive to benefit the local school districts. Following the meet and greet and supply drive, there will be a double decker bus tour. By donating school supplies, attendees can secure a ticket for the bus tour.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the city hall area and Square Books junior sidewalk. The meet and greet with coach Yo and the basketball team will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the double decker bus tour will follow beginning at 3 p.m.