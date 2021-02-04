Coming off a tough loss against LSU, the women’s basketball team will face off against No. 14 Kentucky today at 6 p.m. in The Pavilion. Ole Miss currently holds a 7-7 overall record, while the Wildcats hold a 13-4 overall record.

In their last match-up on Feb. 20, 2020, the Rebels took a 94-52 loss with point guard Mimi Reid and then-freshman Jayla Alexander scoring 12 points each. The last time the Rebels beat the Wildcats was in 2016 with a 55-49 win, and that win marked the first time Ole Miss beat Kentucky in Lexington since 2007.

In an effort to keep the lead against LSU, Ole Miss gave in during the late fourth quarter on Sunday, costing the Rebels yet another loss. With Ole Miss on a losing streak, conquering the Wildcats could build momentum and confidence within the team as a whole — hopefully in time to take on in-state rival Mississippi State on Feb. 14.

Kentucky is coming off a 61-55 win against Missouri where junior Rhyne Howard scored 22 points. The Wildcats rank No. 15 in the Associated Press ranking. Howard is the top scorer for the Wildcats, ranking No. 5 in scoring in the SEC and No. 5 in free throw percentage. To tame Howard will be one of the Rebel’s main focuses in this game.

The Rebel offense ranks second in assists in the SEC and No. 37 nationally with an average of 16.3 assists per game. Reid leads the team with 4.6 assists per game and ranks second in the SEC.

Freshman Madison Scott received her third All-SEC Freshman of the Week honor as she hauled in a career-high of 16 rebounds and 12 points for her second career double-double. The 16 rebounds against LSU stand as the highest amount of rebounds a Rebel freshman has made in a game since 2011. She is tied for 16th nationally among freshmen in rebounding with her average at 7.1 per game.

Another Rebel to watch this game is junior Shakira Austin who sits at 903 total points and is predicted to become the 31st Rebel to reach 1,000 points during the South Carolina game. She averages 16.8 points per game during this season.

Tipoff against Kentucky is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.