The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team took part in the VyStar Gators Invitational, where they placed sixth on the leaderboard at the conclusion of the tournament.

Ole Miss shot 864 (+24) as a team with their best rounds coming from rounds one and two where they posted a 285 (+5) in each round.

The University of Florida and Michigan ended up in a tie for first where they each shot 851 (+11) as a team.

The Rebels’ leader from the tournament came from junior Andrea Lignell. The native of Sweden finished in a tie for fourth and got out of the gates early with a first round score of 69 (-1). Lignell would end the tournament with a score of 212 (+2).

With her fourth place finish, Lignell earned her third career top five finish with the Rebels. All three have come during the 2021-22 season.

Junior Chiara Tamburlini also had a solid performance. She finished in a tie for 12th with a three-day score of 213 (+3). Her best round of the tournament came from the first where she shot a 69 (-1).

Tamburlini sank a team-leading nine birdies over the tournament, including back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15 during the final round.

Freshman Natacha Host Husted found her way into the top 30 with a final score of 218 (+8) which put her in a tie for 26th. Other Rebels who participated in the tournament were senior Julia Johnson who shot 221 (+11) and freshman Maddie May who finished with a 235 (+25).

Ole Miss will be taking part in the Valspar Augusta Invitational held in Augusta, Georgia. They will be playing on the Forest Hills Golf Course on March 12-13.

Final Results from the VyStar Gators Invitational:

T4. Andrea Lignell: 69-70-73-212 (+2)

T12. Chiara Tamburlini: 69-72-72-213 (+3)

T26. Natacha Host Husted: 77-67-74-218 (+8)

T38. Julia Johnson: 70-76-75-221 (+11)

T69. Maddie May: 78-76-81-235 (+25)