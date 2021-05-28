On Wednesday afternoon, the Ole Miss Women’s golf team secured a title unfamiliar to Ole Miss fans: National Champions.

At the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Head Coach Kory Henkes led the team to victory, taking down Oklahoma State 4-1.

Ole Miss has not seen a National Championship title since its first in 1962, claimed by the football team. This National Championship win makes the Women’s Golf team the first Ole Miss women’s sports team to win an NCAA National Championship.

“When I came into this program a couple years ago, we were nowhere close (to a national championship). But we worked our tails off to get to the point that we’re at now. I think it’s great that we’ve finally proven that we belong here. We just won a national championship. Ole Miss is a good team that is here to stay,” senior Kennedy Swan said.

The team celebrated their win with a parade leading from the Oxford Airport to City Hall, where Oxford locals were gathered cheering, holding signs and balloons. Arriving on a double decker bus, the players made their way to the City Hall stage with trophies in hand.

Alderman Jason Bailey welcomed the team to the stage, introducing Henkes.

When Henkes was first hired as head coach in 2015, the women’s golf team ranked 134th in the country. After six years of hard work, the team was able to leave their legacy on the university this week.

“We really felt the love out in Arizona, that is what really pushed us through,” Henkes said, standing at the podium. “I’m so thankful to everyone standing behind me and all those who have played before them.”

Not only did the team as a whole make history, but sophomore Chiara Tamburlini recorded the largest margin of victory in championship match history.

“We had so many people cheering for us. That was just so special,” said Tamburlini. “Being back here and everybody awaiting us is just amazing, and all the support we’ve been getting over these past few days.”

The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team had an incredible week overall, but Henkes said this is only the beginning.

“We had an incredible week, we’ve been on a journey here,” said Henkes. “But I can promise you that next year they can win a national championship as well.”