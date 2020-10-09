The Ole Miss women’s tennis will open their fall campaign in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend for an all-weekend tournament at the Commodore Invitational.

This tournament marks the first of three tournaments that the tennis team can play this fall season because of the SEC guidelines set earlier in the semester. In addition to the three tournaments, men’s and women’s tennis teams can only travel to SEC schools or schools in the same geographical location as an SEC school.

In the 2019-2020 season, Ole Miss women’s tennis held a 9-5 overall record with a 1-3 record in conference play. The Rebels faced the Tennessee Volunteers during their last match on March 8, just before the coronavirus prohibited play for the rest of the regular season.

After a 4-3 edge against the Vols, the Rebels traveled back to Oxford with a loss hoping to redeem themselves in their next match against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., which was ultimately cancelled.

Returning team members from the spring season include Sabina Machalova, who finished off the year ranking No. 50 in singles and partnered with redshirt senior Alexa Bortles ranking No. 17 for doubles. Bortles is also returning for the Rebels. She has led the Rebels in singles, and she has had perfect performances against ranked opposition in singles as well as two wins in SEC play.

The Rebels are set to begin fall season play this Friday, Oct. 9 for an all-weekend tournament on the courts.