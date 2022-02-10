A long-standing security patrol at the University of Mississippi has joined with student ambassadors in the fight against COVID-19 on campus.

Charlotte Thrash of Wood Security followed a student into the POD at Lamar Hall and asked, “Miss, would you mind wearing a mask, dear?”

The student turned around and began patting her pockets to find her mask. “I’m so sorry,” she responded, then put on her mask in a hurry.

Wood Security has been working with Ole Miss for more than five years. Some of their existing duties include monitoring crosswalks, assisting during game days in the Grove and fire watch — when a fire alarm is broken, they ensure the building is safe while it’s being fixed.

Wood Security’s newest duty for the university is mask enforcement.

“Honestly, it would help so much if every dorm and Greek house would keep a box of masks and hand sanitizer next to the front door,” Thrash said. “A lot of students just absolutely forget. They’ve got so much on their minds. This time of year, they’re taking a lot of tests and …”

Thrash pauses briefly to ask a student to pull her mask over her nose.

“Thank you dear, I sure appreciate that.” Her grandmotherly tone garnered a smile from the student.

Her tone turned serious while she talked about “the darkness” of the campus shutdown. From the initial total suspension of classes in March 2020 to the shortening of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, students have experienced a lot of interruption to their learning.

But Thrash’s voice brightened as she said, “All it takes is a mask to keep Ole Miss going.”

Nate Juda, a non-traditional graduate student, also can be found in the front lobby of Lamar Hall typing at his computer. The next natural step was being hired as a COVID-19 student ambassador.

“I guess this is considered a graduate assistant position, although I would have preferred something more academic,” Juda said. “I’m not with Wood Security.”

Juda stops to ask a student to put his mask on before he comes in next time.

“You can absolutely tell the people who forgot to put theirs on. It’s an immediate reaction, and it’s usually in their hands,” Juda said. “They have a lot on their minds.”

If a student forgets to bring a mask altogether, Juda keeps a box on his table and a few bottles of sanitizer.

The university is monitoring COVID-19 data, cases and guidance from health officials and will continue to adjust protocols according to updated information.

The UM COVID-19 Dashboard showed a total of 36 active on-campus cases as of Feb. 8.