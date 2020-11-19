“I wouldn’t have come here and taught if it had been the same school that I attended,” he said. “Probably, the most important thing to me is to see the progress that’s taken place here racially. Not to say that it’s perfect. We’ve still got a ways to go, but it has been encouraging to see, almost every year that I’ve been here, more and more Black students from Mississippi are choosing to come here and excelling, being outstanding students.”

Wilkie covered the civil rights movement in Clarksdale as his first job after graduating, and said that time has been his “frame of reference” for the rest of his life. As he moved to Boston, Washington, D.C., and abroad, Wilkie became known for his critique and coverage of the South, and he attributes his ability to do so to growing up in Mississippi and attending UM.

“I’ve tried not to be a professional Southerner,” he said. “But I think being a Mississippian gives you, certainly, a very valuable perspective because we are, I think, the most fascinating region in America. There’s so much conflict and change that goes on here. It’s a dramatic place to live and work, and I’ve always enjoyed Southern stories.”

While Wilkie said he is unsure of whether he’ll continue writing those Southern stories now that he is retiring, he is looking forward to the publication of his sixth book, “When Evil Lived in Laurel: The ‘White Knights’ and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer” this spring. The book centers around the Ku Klux Klan and South Mississippi in the 1960s.

He also plans to continue living in Oxford.

“This is my home,” he said. “I’ve got family that lives next door to me, and my daughter, her three sons, my son-in-law. I’m here.”