The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to reinstate an outdoor mask mandate at a meeting on Monday after photos of large mask-less crowds on the Square began circulating on social media last week. The mandate requires people to wear face coverings while in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible, which includes when standing in lines to enter bars.

Masks are also required indoors at all businesses except restaurants and bars while sitting at a table.

The board approved its first mask mandate on April 23 of last year, which required masks in all indoor businesses. On Aug. 4, the board voted to expand the mandate to those waiting outside in crowds due to growing crowd sizes on the Square but reversed the decision shortly afterward.

Photos of large crowds waiting to get into bars on the Square began circulating after students returned to Oxford for the first week of the spring semester, and prior to Monday’s mandate, Mayor Robyn Tannehill said that she had heard concerns about the crowds.

“I have received several tweets and messages today regarding long lines and crowds around bars in the downtown area. We are currently under the Governor’s Executive Order below that states face coverings are required indoors. Face coverings are not required outdoors,” Tannehill’s tweet read.

Gov. Tate Reeves’s Executive Order does not require masks to be worn outdoors.

As of Monday, Jan. 26, there have been a total of 5,269 positive COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths due to the virus in Lafayette County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. There are 394 active cases in Lafayette County, 40 of which were reported on Monday.

Still, the university has not seen a major increase in reported cases since students have returned to Oxford. There are 32 active cases, according to the university COVID-19 dashboard, and four of those were reported on Monday. In the past week, university cases have increased by 3.4%.