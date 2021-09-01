On Sunday, Kanye West finally released his 10th studio album, “Donda,” on streaming services everywhere. In his own true fashion, West announced the album last year, but then proceeded to delay the album nearly three months after its targeted release. Naturally, rumors and drama have flown since the album was announced, but have seemed to swirl and mix together in the midst of release. So, here’s a list of some of the controversy, rumors and explained accounts of the three release parties that surrounded the rollout of the nearly two hour album.

Why was the album delayed for nearly two months?

Any fan of West knows that he has a tendency to release projects late, or sometimes not at all. His only project that was released close to a targeted release date was his fourth studio album, “808s and Heartbreak” in November of 2008, which was released early. However, with all of the allegations of Universal Records releasing the album without West’s permission, many reports, including one from The Rolling Stone, are surprised that the album was even released at all.

Did Universal interfere with the release of the album?

On Sunday, West took to Instagram and accused Universal Records of interfering with the release of his album, and blocking the track “Jail 2.” According to Variety’s report, a source from the company called the allegation “preposterous.” Def Jam, West’s music label under Universal Music Group, was supposed to put out a press release Monday morning on the subject, but never did.

Why were there multiple release parties?

West hosted three release parties, two of which were at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, and one of which was at Soldier Field in Chicago. Allegedly, the events represented hell, purgatory and heaven, but no reports confirm it. However, Bustle’s report details all three events sold out the two different stadiums, and describes all three events as a “spectacle.”

Why was Kim Kardashian at his last release party in white?

While many fans thought that Kardashian showing up in West’s final release party in a white Balenciaga couture wedding dress meant a symbol for remarriage, according to a report by Elle, this is not the case. The article cites a source that says they are just friends, and Kardashian was more than willing to support West in an event that ‘meant so much’ to him.

Why were the features on this album such a hot topic?

There are a total of 28 features on the album, but two in particular sparked lots of response on social media. Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and DaBaby, who caused controversy earlier in the month with homophobic comments. Both were on a draft of “Jail 2,” along with longtime friend of West’s, Jay Z. West has not discussed any reasoning behind these features, but many other artists in the rap community, including BROCKHAMPTON’S Kevin Abstract have spoken out against West because of it.

Kanye West’s “Donda” is currently available on all streaming services.