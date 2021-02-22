The University of Mississippi’s Oxford Campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22, though virtual operations for Oxford’s campus will continue.

All regional campuses will make separate announcements about operating hours.

According to The Weather Channel, the temperature in Oxford is expected to get as high as 52 degrees on Monday, but according to the National Weather Service of Memphis, temperatures are expected to freeze over Sunday night in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi area, causing black ice.

“Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery, especially on bridges and overpasses” the National Weather Service of Memphis said.

About 35 miles of road have been cleared of snow in Oxford, according to Mayor Robyn Tannehill. She posted a map on Facebook with multiple updates on the conditions of the roads and when they are expected to completely clear. The post said only 2.53 more miles of road needed to be cleared as of Saturday night.

“Have I mentioned how amazing our road crews are? It has been a total team effort with members of every department chipping in,” Tannehill wrote.

The Oxford Police Department reported a gas line break on 6th Street from Jackson Avenue to Van Buren Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Garbage and rubbish pick ups will resume on Monday, Feb. 22, according to a city of Oxford Facebook post. The service will be accepting trash in the green bins and bagged on curbs.

“We understand that your trash has built up over the past week,” the post said.