On April 11, the University Police Department reported an instance of child molestation at Insight Park on the public crime log. As of May 1, the crime log still says “report to follow;” however, the report has yet to be made public.

Under the Clery Act, all publicly funded colleges and universities are required to report campus crime data, including crimes related to fondling.

When asked to provide any information about the incident, University Police Chief Daniel Sanford provided a statement via University of Mississippi Public Relations.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot share any information at this time, other than that the alleged incident does not involve any university employees or students,” Sanford said.

Insight Park is a research park dedicated to businesses who plan to utilize university research as well as the population to grow their business ventures.

Insight Park Director William Nicholas directed any questions about the matter to UMPR.