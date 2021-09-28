Over the weekend, the Ole Miss Women’s Tennis team earned 14 victories, including two on Sunday night to wrap up the three-day Ole Miss Fall Invite.

Rebel Reka Zadori came out victorious in her two singles matchups against Alabama’s Sydney Orefice and Kansas State’s Manami Ukita. In her first match, Zadori won in straight sets defeating Ukita 6-2, 6-2. Her second matchup against the Crimson Tide resulted in 6-1 and 6-0 set victories.

After defeating Alee Clayton of Georgia, Anaëlle Leclerq-Ficher added to the Rebels’ cause when she defeated Ansley Cheshire of Alabama in back-to-back sets. Leclerq-Ficher defeated Cheshire with an identical score of 6-2, 6-2 to take her second match victory of the weekend.

Even after a hot start by a couple of Rebel players, it would not be enough to carry them down the stretch of the invitational. The Rebels dropped four single matches against Alabama, and went winless in four straight double matches against Georgia teams.

Sabina Machalova and Kelsey Mize each fell in straight sets to their opponents. Rebels Lillian Gabrielsen and Rachel Krzyzak were able to take a set from their opponents but could not hold on to earn the victory, falling in three-set matches.

Georgia finished at a perfect 12-0 in doubles matches throughout the three-day invitational. The Rebels now sit at 13-14 in singles matches and 4-11 in doubles across their two invitationals this fall season.