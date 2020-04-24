Will Norton has resigned from his position as Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media after nearly 11 years in the role, and he will return to the faculty at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year on May 11.

Provost Noel Wilkin announced Norton’s resignation in a campus-wide email on April 23 and said the university will soon appoint an interim dean.

“We appreciate his service as the Founding Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media, and we have tremendous appreciation for the incredible growth that the school and its programs experienced under his leadership,” Wilkin said in the announcement.

Norton was the first dean of the school when it was established in 2009 by a $5.3 million endowment from Ed and Becky Meek. That money has since been redirected, following Ed Meek’s controversial Facebook post that led to the removal of his name from the school in 2018. At that time, Norton and the journalism school assistant deans condemned the post as “highly offensive.”

Prior to serving as the dean of the journalism school at the University of Mississippi, Norton was the Dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nearly two decades, and before that, he was the chair of the University of Mississippi’s journalism department.

No official reason has been provided as to why Norton resigned, and according to the provost’s email, the search for a new dean of the school has not yet begun.